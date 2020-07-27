People from around the area can take advantage of fresh food at Willard School on Main Street and Lafayette School on Brook Street in Sanford from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 31.

Boxes of fresh Maine dairy products, local farm fresh produce, and non-food pantry items will be available free.

The event is sponsored by Pineland Farms, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and made possible through the Sanford Backpack Program, Spiller Farms, The Corner Cupboard, the Unitarian Universalist Church and Good Shephard Food Bank.

This is a drive-through event, and people are asked to stay in their vehicle. No paperwork is required. For more information, contact: [email protected]

