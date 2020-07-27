BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was indicted last week by a Cumberland County Grand Jury on charges stemming from an eight-hour armed standoff with Brunswick police earlier this year.

Nick Christensen, 39, was indicted on a Class C felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which is punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Court documents indicate he was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in 2005 in Illinois, and was barred from having a gun.

Christensen also was indicted on a charge of domestic violence assault, a class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Other charges included a misdemeanor count of obstructing the report of a crime, also class D, and creating a police standoff, which is a Class E crime punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

Police went to Christensen’s home on Neptune Drive shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 following a report of a domestic disturbance, according to court documents. A family member of the alleged victim was waiting in the parking lot for police and told them Christensen had guns and a crossbow in the home, according to court documents.

Christensen allegedly was intoxicated and assaulted the victim and tried to take her phone away as she called 911, according to court records.

Police were able to evacuate the woman and a child from the building. Christensen allegedly threatened suicide as they were leaving and began to load his weapon, according to an affidavit from Officer Patrick Scott.

After hours of negotiations failed, a police tactical team went into the home and arrested Christensen. No one was hurt during the standoff.

Christensen was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and later to Cumberland County Jail where he remained as of Monday according to the jail’s website.

Police seized a .44 magnum revolver, a rifle, a BB revolver and BB pistol, a stun grenade and a crossbow from the apartment, according to court documents.

No future court appearances had been scheduled for Christensen as of Monday.

A Maine criminal history check shows Christensen was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized use of property in Lincoln County in 2008 but reveals no other criminal history in the state.

