Arrests

7/15 at 12:28 a.m. Gloria Bever, 31, of Old Cluff Road, Kennebunkport, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Main Street.

Summonses

7/14 at 7:05 p.m. Shannon Brady, 39, of Gayton Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Main Street on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.

7/18 at 2:14 p.m. Jessalin Rogovich, 25, of Hotel Road, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on charges of operating after suspension, failure to provide a correct name and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

7/19 at 8:13 p.m. Nathan Metivier, 43, of St. Andrews Circle, Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

7/16 at 6:20 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Gray Road.

7/17 at 4:52 p.m. Off-road vehicle fire on Tuttle Road.

7/18 at 1:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Upper Methodist Road.

7/20 at 7:01 p.m. Cooking fire on Chets Way.

7/22 at 7:20 a.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Upper Methodist Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from July 15-22.

