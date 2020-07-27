Arrests

7/21 at 6:03 p.m. Steven Poore, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of drinking in public. Poore was arrested again on 7/22 at 7:02 p.m. by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of drinking in public and violating condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 17-22.

Fire calls

7/18 at 8:21 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/19 at 12:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Preservation Drive.

7/20 at 11:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brook Road.

7/22 at 8:58 a.m. Department operations on U.S. Route 1.

7/22 at 9:53 a.m. Fire call on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from July 17-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: