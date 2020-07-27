Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 20-26.
Fire calls
7/20 at 8:24 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.
7/22 at 4:14 p.m. Department operations on Holbrook Street.
7/23 at 7:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Depot Street.
7/24 at 10:27 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/25 at 12:57 a.m. Welfare check on Main Street.
7/26 at 4 p.m. Assist Brunswick.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from July 20-26.
