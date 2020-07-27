I do actually listen to what people have to say — contrary to what my wife says. And if our politicians lean their voice my way, then I am more than happy to hear them out. However, down here in the 1st District there is a strange, eerie silence. The silence of the Republicans. I’ve written and messaged Susan Collins’ office uncounted times. All I get in reply is a form message telling me how great a job she does for Mainers. That great job included a lovely tax cut for the rich, an ill-advised vote for Brett Kavanaugh and a vote to acquit the most corrupt president in the history of the United States.

Would you vote for someone who won’t make an effort to come out and talk to you?

On the other hand, the Democrats (and one independent) have been open and available. I run into them downtown, at fundraisers, brewpubs and protests. I believe Sara Gideon won’t go into hiding if we elect her to the Senate. Throughout her time in public service, Sara has prioritized listening to Mainers and then working with others to get things done. I believe she will continue her good work into the U.S. Senate to expand health care to all, make giant corporations pay their fair share of taxes and get us back into the fight against climate change. It’s time Maine had a fully functioning delegation in Washington D.C. I’m voting for Sara Gideon.

Rob Whitehouse,

Brunswick

