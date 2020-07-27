The Declaration of Independence tells us: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” And governments are responsible to secure these rights.

Health care is fundamental to the pursuit of these rights. Indeed, without health care, none of these rights are attainable. The great conservative Chancellor Otto von Bismarck recognized this 150 years ago and established universal health care for all of Germany. He understood this was a conservative issue, and a strong health care system would make his country stronger and greater. Today Germany has one of the best health care systems in the world. Indeed, most European countries and developed countries have universal health care. Therefore, most of Europe is surviving the pandemic better than other countries.

The United States has one of the worst health care systems in the world, being 38th. We are paying for it in sickness and in lives. We have the worst pandemic record in the world, and it is accelerating. Because our government utterly failed to protect us, all pandemic health issues must be paid by our government.

Next, we must establish universal health care. Some will say we cannot afford this. But we cannot afford not to. Our lack of preparation and our poor health care system has already cost us trillions of dollars, four million cases, and over 140, 000 lives.

Douglas Pride

Cumberland

