Dominic Lavoie & Max Garcia Conover
8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre Facebook page, free, donations accepted. facebook.com/statetheatreportland
The Conclave livestreaming concert series continues with a show that pairs psychedelic rocker Dominic Lavoie with folk singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover. Both artists have been active in the Maine music scene for several years with several albums between them. They’ll have plenty of tunes to choose from as they fill the empty State Theatre with sound as you watch and listen from home.
GoldenOak
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Up to 50 fans can attend a performance by indie-soul-folk act GoldenOak. The Maine band is comprised of siblings Lena and Zak Kendall along with Mike Knowles and Jackson Cromwell. Their debut album “Pleasant St.” was released in 2016 followed by an EP and several singles. GoldenOak dropped the tune “Maple Spring” in April, and it’s a rich, gorgeously arranged song.
The Maine Dead Project livestream
8 p.m. Saturday. Donations accepted. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Put on your favorite tie-dyed shirt because it’s time for a night of Maine-made Grateful Dead tunes, courtesy of The Maine Dead Project. The band was formed in 2015 by Tim Sullivan, and he and the band will hit you with Dead classics infused with their own high-energy touches and interpretations.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Gideon will work for Maine
-
Local & State
Developers plan 300-acre New England-style village in Biddeford
-
Cops & Courts
Grand juries return to courthouses across Maine
-
Editorials
Our View: Preparing for skies full of satellites
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Collins should fight Trump on COVID response
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.