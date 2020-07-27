Dominic Lavoie & Max Garcia Conover

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre Facebook page, free, donations accepted. facebook.com/statetheatreportland

The Conclave livestreaming concert series continues with a show that pairs psychedelic rocker Dominic Lavoie with folk singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover. Both artists have been active in the Maine music scene for several years with several albums between them. They’ll have plenty of tunes to choose from as they fill the empty State Theatre with sound as you watch and listen from home.

GoldenOak

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Up to 50 fans can attend a performance by indie-soul-folk act GoldenOak. The Maine band is comprised of siblings Lena and Zak Kendall along with Mike Knowles and Jackson Cromwell. Their debut album “Pleasant St.” was released in 2016 followed by an EP and several singles. GoldenOak dropped the tune “Maple Spring” in April, and it’s a rich, gorgeously arranged song.

The Maine Dead Project livestream

8 p.m. Saturday. Donations accepted. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Put on your favorite tie-dyed shirt because it’s time for a night of Maine-made Grateful Dead tunes, courtesy of The Maine Dead Project. The band was formed in 2015 by Tim Sullivan, and he and the band will hit you with Dead classics infused with their own high-energy touches and interpretations.

