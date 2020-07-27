SCARBOROUGH — The eighth annual Maine Vets 5K is going virtual this year, inviting people to run or walk any time before Aug. 16, as a way to raise money for the Resident Activities Fund at the Maine Veterans Home-Scarborough.

According to the Maine Veterans Home’s Facebook page, people who would like to participate can sign up at mainevets.charityproud.org/P2PRegistration/Index/6674 and RSVP on Facebook. Participants also have a chance to receive prizes.

In order to participate, runners and walkers need to track their 5K route before Aug. 16, the Maine Veterans Home announced on Facebook.

People who participate can upload their photos and tag @MaineVets5k and #Mainevets5K, the event info said.

“What started as a small event has grown to include hundreds of participants in the 2019 event, and something we all look forward to coming together to celebrate — both the MVH Scarborough and greater running communities,” the event’s information said. “While the Maine Vets 5K usually means music, raffles, snacks and more, for the safety of all, this year’s event is going to be a virtual one. The sentiment behind it, however, remains the same — to support our Veteran Heroes and their family members who reside at MVH Scarborough.”

Over the years, the event has raised $28,000, which the Maine Veterans Home said, “allows our veterans and their family member residents to remain active members of their community — attend musical and theater performances, have meals out, enjoy entertainment brought into the Home and much more.”

People who register also have the opportunity to create a page that they can share with families and friends to raise funds beyond the $20 registration fee, the event information said.

“As this year’s Maine Vets 5K has no geographical boundaries, we hope folks from all over Maine and even the United States will join us in recognizing our Veterans,” the Maine Veterans Home said. “May you be motivated by the sacrifices made by our Veterans and inspired by supporting an organization that is ‘Caring for those who served.'”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: