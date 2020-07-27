As many as 14 Miami Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an outbreak that has come three days into the MLB season and caused cancellation of the team’s game Monday.

The Marlins’ flight home after their series against the Phillies ended Sunday in Philadelphia was canceled, as was their game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies home game Monday against the New York Yankees, who faced the prospect of using the same locker room as the Marlins, also has been called off, according to media reports.

ESPN reported that the total affected had reached at least 14. There were eight more positives Monday after three players reportedly received word of positive tests Sunday morning and a fourth had tested positive Friday. Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Per Major League Baseball guidelines, the Marlins have not revealed the names of players who have tested positive, but, according to reports, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were the other three; catcher Jorge Alfaro previously had tested positive and was placed on the injured list Friday.

Early this month, Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked on “The Dan Patrick Show” what it might take to put the already shortened, 60-game season on pause or even cancel it.

“I think the way that I think about it, Dan, is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season,” Manfred said. “If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think think very, very hard about what we’re doing.”

Rather than fly home Sunday following their win over the Phillies, the Marlins originally planned to stay overnight in Philadelphia and fly home Monday morning – although the players who tested positive would remain under quarantine in Philadelphia, according to Manager Don Mattingly.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly told reporters, according to The Associated Press. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Only days into baseball’s regular season, several teams have been hit with small outbreaks of positive tests or suspected cases, including the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves – each one a reminder of the hazards of attempting to pull off a 60-game season, with teams traveling between cities, in the midst of a pandemic.

The Marlins, in fact, played exhibition games against the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday, and within days the Braves saw both of their catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, show symptoms of the virus, keeping them out of the team’s opening series.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things,” Mattingly told reporters.

Florida has seen the second-highest total of coronavirus cases – more than 400,000 through Sunday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, trailing only California.