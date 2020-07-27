Alex Smith is getting closer to returning to football, but he hasn’t been fully cleared just yet. After he received medical clearance from the surgeons who repaired the compound fracture in his right leg, Smith underwent a physical by Washington’s doctors Monday and is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The move would essentially buy time and roster flexibility while the coaching staff and team doctors gain a closer look at Smith’s ability to move around the field after his lengthy recovery. The team has the option to activate him at any point during training camp or to leave him on the list for at least the first six weeks of the regular season without losing one of its 53 roster spots. The team cannot, however, add him to the PUP list once camp begins.

Monday’s development is another key step in Smith’s remarkable recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered in Nov. 2018, which became infected and put his leg and life at risk. But it’s still no guarantee he will return to practice, let alone games. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed ESPN’s Friday report that Smith had been cleared to resume football activities by the doctors who had overseen his recovery, but it will be up to the team’s doctors to determine when Smith can return in a full-time capacity.

While on the PUP list, Smith can still participate in team meetings, use the team’s facilities and even work out on the side of practices. He will also still be paid the $16 million he is due in salary while carrying a $32.2 million salary cap charge.

Smith reported to the team’s facility Thursday to begin the league’s mandated five-day testing protocol for the novel coronavirus. Camp is set to begin Tuesday. Washington can hold its first padded practice as early as Aug. 17.

Smith, 36, arrived in Washington via trade in 2018 and signed a four-year contract extension to be the team’s starter for the foreseeable future. But 10 games into his tenure, he suffered the gruesome injury in a loss to the Texans. Smith needed 17 surgeries to repair the fracture and to clear out a bacterial infection that nearly took his life.

• Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer – who is facing eight charges with four felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon– was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list because of his arrest in May in a Denver suburb.

Per the league’s personal conduct policy, players on the exempt list cannot attend practices or games but can request permission from the team to be at its facility for meetings, individual workouts, rehabilitation and “other permitted non-football activities.” Latimer’s leave-with-pay will likely last until the league comes to a disciplinary decision, and any regular season or postseason games he misses will be credited against any suspension later imposed on him.

Latimer, 27, was arrested May 16 at an apartment complex in Englewood, Colo., where deputies were called to a report of gunshots. Three individuals were detained and one had minor injuries not related to a gunshot. Latimer was the only one taken into custody, and he was released after posting $25,000 bond.

He was initially booked on five charges, but court records show he now has eight counts against him: second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.

VIKINGS: Minnesota announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team’s head athletic trainer and infection control officer, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with members of his family.

“We have followed the team’s protocol for sanitizing the facility and for notifying any personnel who may have been in close contact with Eric,” the team said in a statement. “Those individuals have been tested and are returning under the established guidelines. Eric has not had recent contact with players, and no additional cases within the Vikings front office have been identified at this time.”

Sugarman, who is entering his 15th season as the Vikings’ trainer, said he and his family members “are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms.”

The NFL is requiring each team to appoint an infection control officer who will coordinate each team’s efforts to keep the pandemic at bay.

Last week, Sugarman gave NBC’s Peter King a tour of the Vikings’ team headquarters after it was transformed to help deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“As I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate,” Sugarman said in the team statement. “It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally. At this time I am taking care of myself and my family and am focused on their health and recovery. I will return to the Vikings and my role after following the proper protocols.”

The Vikings reported to Minnesota last week, but no players will be allowed into the team’s facility until they have two negative coronavirus tests. After that, all players will be tested daily for at least two weeks.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle released veterans Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt. Terminating the contract of Hunt will save Seattle about $2.2 million against the salary cap. But it was a bit of a surprising move after Hunt started eight games last season following a season-ending injury to Justin Britt. Seattle added B.J. Finney in free agency and reserve Ethan Pocic also has experience at center.

Jackson appeared in 15 games last season for Seattle and had two sacks. He appeared in 36 games over three seasons for the Seahawks.

