Arrests

7/20 at 6:29 a.m. Jason L. Morrill, 40, of Portland, on Chestnut Street on three outstanding warrants.

7/20 at 8:39 a.m. Mario R. Villani, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/20 at 10:27 a.m. Patrick Colton, 56, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/20 at 11:40 a.m. Heather Cote, 39, of Portland, on Frederic Street on a charge of assault.

7/20 at 10:09 p.m. Tauri A. Barnes, 38, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/21 at 12:13 a.m. Michael Bryant, 46, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/21 at 1:47 a.m. Isaac Michael Monroe-Gibson, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, on High Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/21 at 9:56 a.m. Corey M. Welch, 43, of Portland, on Randall Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/21 at 2:24 p.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, address unlisted, on Grant Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/21 at 2:44 p.m. Michael DeAngelo, 41, of Portland, on Riverside Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/21 at 7 p.m. Senad Brkic, 45, of Portland, on Cumber;and Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

7/22 at 1:19 a.m. Daniel Krupski, 28, of Dresden, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/22 at 10:30 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/23 at 2:34 a.m. Lee A. Wilson, 44, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/23 at 2:45 a.m. Daniel Chesley, 31, of South Paris on Congress Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and a violation of probation.

7/23 at 7:46 a.m. Nathaniel A. Hinnant, 40, address unlisted, on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/23 at 9:45 a.m. Steven Jasper, 45, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/24 at midnight. Thomas Russell, 25, of Hampden, on Valley Street on two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

7/24 at 12:08 p.m. George C. Locke, 73, of Portland, on Valley Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/24 at 12:47 p.m. Matthew Reynolds, 49, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/24 at 1:51 p.m. Lori Leclair, 56, of Portland, on Portland Street on two outstanding warrants.

7/24 at 3:26 p.m. Cecilia B. Martinez, 37, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/25 at 4:51 a.m. Mohamud S. Abdullahi, 27, of Portland, on Oxford Street on three counts of assault and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/25 at 6:05 a.m. Shawn J. Martineau, 27, of Peaks Island, on Douglass Street on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

7/25 at 8:37 a.m. Samantha Velez, 39, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/25 at 9:35 a.m. Stanley Holmes, 30, of Portland, on Federal Street on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

7/25 at 11:11 a.m. Alexander Chryssavis, 34, of Portland, on Winter Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of protection order.

7/25 at 12:07 p.m. Anthony G. Derrig, 29, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, robbery, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/25 at 9:05 p.m. Elizabeth Coleman, 27, of Portland, on Valley Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

