SACO — The Saco Community Center which closed on Thursday, July 23 because a staff member there tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 remains closed, as do summer camps for children held there, according to a city of Saco news release.

On Thursday, the city release said the center, as well as summer camps for children that are held there and elsewhere in the city, were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release. The city initially planned to reopen the center and summer camps on Monday, July 27. During the closure, the center was to be cleaned and sanitized.

In a July 24 updated release, the city said camps located at Fairfield School and C.K. Burns School would re-open Monday, July 27, but both the the Kinder and First Grade camps located at the Saco Community Center would remain closed for 14 days, with a scheduled re-opening of Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Account credits will be issued for all closure dates for the Community Center Camps.

The city urged parents of children who attended camp during the week beginning July 20 to monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19. If a child develops any signs of COVID-19, they should stay at home, and a health care provider should be contacted immediately, according to the release.

For more information on the coronavirus, including symptoms to watch for, visit the CDC link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

According to the release,”As camps re-open, our safety protocols for using facial coverings, emphasis on physical distancing, increased hand hygiene practices, and cleaning processes will continue. We have received support from the CDC on these processes, and we thank all camp parents and guardians for reinforcing our expectations with your child. While camps are closed, deep cleaning has taken place using non-toxic, hospital-grade cleaning supplies.”

Those with questions or concerns can email Saco Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Sommer at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: