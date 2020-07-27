PORTLAND — Although the Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery at 516 Congress St. is still closed to the public, its artists have put together an online exhibition titled “Sheltered in Place.” A portion of sales proceeds will benefit COVID-19 protective measures at Maine Medical Center.

The show “reflects artists’ thought and feelings on both the coronavirus pandemic and the pandemic of racism,” the group says, and is dedicated to first responders.

“The images and words of UMVA artists in this online exhibition surface from the isolation and compression of life in the pandemic. The works express personal and universal struggles. There are abstract and figurative pieces and a variety of media from painting and mixed media to photography and digital work,” said John Ripton, UMVA-Portland co-chairperson.

For more information or to see the exhibit, visit umvaportlandgallery.blogspot.com/2020/07/sheltered-in-place-pandemic-art-show.html.