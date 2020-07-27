Artist Talk with Eileen Gillespie
6 p.m. July 29. Cove Street Arts Facebook page.
Head to the Cove Street Arts Facebook page on Wednesday evening to see and hear artist Eileen Gillespie speak about her work in the Cove Street Arts’ “Floriography: The Language of Flowers” exhibit. During the chat, you’ll be able to ask Gillespie questions. “My paintings aim to capture a moment in time. It is through painting that I discover, experiment and enjoy leaps of faith that land onto the canvas and become unique objects of their own,” Gillespie describes her process.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Museum on Maine Street.
