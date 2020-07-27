GoldenOak & Coyote Island livestream

7 p.m. Aug. 7. State Theatre Facebook page

You can stream shows from a pair of Maine musical acts on Aug. 7 as part of the State Theatre’s ongoing Conclave series. GoldenOak is an indie-soul-folk act, and Coyote Island is the latest project from singer-songwriter Mike O’Hehir.

