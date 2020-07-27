Artist Talk with Lin Lisberger and Myron Beasley

7 p.m. Aug. 5. Cove Street Arts Facebook page.

Artist Lin Lisberger will be speaking with Myron Beasley (chair of American studies at Bates College and internationally known curator of art exhibits) about her latest exhibit “Gravity.” Lisberger is a wood carver and the show combines the work of her series “Who’s the Victim?” and “Ladder and Bridge,” both described as addressing forces that we feel but often do not understand or cannot escape.

Click here to see what else is happening in the Studio on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: