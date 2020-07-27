Artist Talk with Lin Lisberger and Myron Beasley
7 p.m. Aug. 5. Cove Street Arts Facebook page.
Artist Lin Lisberger will be speaking with Myron Beasley (chair of American studies at Bates College and internationally known curator of art exhibits) about her latest exhibit “Gravity.” Lisberger is a wood carver and the show combines the work of her series “Who’s the Victim?” and “Ladder and Bridge,” both described as addressing forces that we feel but often do not understand or cannot escape.
