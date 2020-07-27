WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that O’Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” adding that: “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

After 14 positive tests, Miami Marlins must cancel baseball home opener

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

According to ESPN, a total of 14 people have tested positive for the coronavirus – 12 players and four coaches.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but Manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

Dozens infected after Alabama church revival

STRAWBERRY, Ala. — An Alabama pastor says more than 40 people have been infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a Baptist church.

Pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall County says the churchgoers, including himself, tested positive after the congregation held a series of religious services featuring a guest pastor over the course of several days last week.

“The whole church has got it, just about,” Al.com quoted Ross as saying.

Services were shut down by Friday after church leaders learned that one of the members who attended had tested positive for the virus. The member presented no symptoms, according to the pastor.

Ross said that over the weekend, dozens more fell ill.

“We knew what we were getting into,” he added. “We knew the possibilities.”

Ross said only two members’ cases were serious, and as of Sunday, nobody had been hospitalized.

He said some social distancing measures were in place during the services, which were held multiple times a day. Masks were not required, the newspaper reported.

Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia announced Monday that its confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the highest amount in Southeast Asia.

Cases continue to rise across the world’s fourth-most populous nation as testing remains sharply limited and businesses continue to reopen. The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country’s confirmed total to 100,303. The actual number is thought to be considerably higher because of the low testing and other factors.

While neighboring countries imposed lockdowns and closed their borders, Indonesia’s leaders attributed an apparent early success with the pandemic to prayer and took few precautions against the virus’s spread across the vast archipelago nation until the first official cases were confirmed in early March.

As the virus began to quickly spread — especially in metropolitan areas — the government instituted a lockdown in six regions of the country.

Kosovo’s restaurants and cafes go on strike for an hour

PRISTINA, Kosovo — A one-hour strike among Kosovo’s restaurant and cafe owners has sought to raise concerns about what they see as lack of support from the government during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of restaurant owners and employees symbolically closed their restaurants and bars on Monday and threw away keys at the government building.

Protest organizer Petrit Kllokoqi said the owners want subsides for salaries, support for 50% of rent and other help.

“We are not being supported by the state. That is what we are asking for,” he said.

Kosovo saw a big increase in new coronavirus cases in May, after relaxation of measures that were aimed at slowing the spread. The government reimposed some lockdown measures.

There have been 7,137 confirmed virus cases and 177 confirmed deaths as of Monday.

Greece likely to extend mandatory mask use

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say they are likely to extend the mandatory use of masks at churches and shopping malls, citing the worsening public adherence to the government’s pandemic safety guidelines.

Greece has maintained a low infection rate since ending lockdown measures and opening up to tourism in recent weeks but has seen an increase in Summer infections in cities — reaching 4,193 total number of confirmed cases and 202 deaths by Sunday.

“We need to send out the message that complacency is the enemy and that’s what we must fight against,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Aug. 15 is a major holiday on the Orthodox Christian calendar, the Great Feast for the Dormition of the Mother of God, and is celebrated annually with pilgrimages, church fairs, and other public gatherings around Greece.

Thousands attend Minnesota rodeo in defiance of crowd size orders

EFFIE, Minn. — Thousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota’s largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office imposed a spectator limit at the event. The latest order from Gov. Tim Walz limits outdoor events and entertainment to 250 people who are socially distanced.

The stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

The event’s organizer, Cimarron Pitzen, wrote on a Facebook post before the event that he would not stand in the way of people coming to protest what he describes as “ridiculous Government Over Reach” and their right to assemble.

