Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 20-26.

Fire calls

7/21 at 8:05 a.m. Department operations on School Street.

7/21 at 12:46 p.m. Fire inspection on Main Street.

7/21 at 12:54 p.m. Fire inspection on Bayview Street.

7/22 at 1:38 p.m. Fire inspection on U.S. Route 1.

7/23 at 8:02 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on School Street.

7/24 at 9:58 p.m. Structure fire on Idle Acre Drive.

7/25 at 10:26 a.m. Fire call on Idle Acre Drive.

7/26 at 5:01 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bayview Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from July 20-26.

