Arrests

7/22 at 10:30 a.m. Phillip Alley, 28, of Windjammer Way, was arrested by Officer Michael Jones on Water Street on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

7/24 at 6:06 p.m. Scott Fantigroni, 38, of Bedford Street, was arrested by Officer Michael Jones on Washington Street on a charge of violation of condition of release. He was also issued a summons on a charge of refusing to sign a summons.

Summonses

7/25 Hannah St. Denis, 24, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Officer Arthur Tringali on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/25 A 15-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones at an undisclosed location on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

7/20 at 2:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

7/21 at 6:43 p.m. Gas leak on High Street.

7/22 at 10:05 a.m. Public assistance on Middle Street.

7/22 at 11:49 a.m. Rescue assist on Drayton Road.

7/22 at 1:47 p.m. Public assist on Andrews Road.

7/23 at 10:35 a.m. Diesel spill on Front Street.

7/24 at 9:32 p.m. Odor investigation at Floral and Court streets.

7/25 at 1:35 p.m. Boat assist on Washington Street.

7/25 at 8:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

7/26 at 9:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

7/26 at 11 a.m. Boat assist at the South End Boat Launch, Washington Street.

7/26 at 11:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from July 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: