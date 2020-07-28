Democratic challenger Sara Gideon is favored by 5 percentage points over four-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, according to a poll of nearly 900 likely Maine voters conducted by Colby College.

The survey, conducted between July 18-24 – not long after Gideon officially won the Democratic nomination – showed her with a 44-39 advantage over Collins, with 12 percent undecided and 6 percent saying they planned to support another candidate.

That’s a slight increase for Gideon from a poll done by Colby in February, shortly after President Trump was acquitted of impeachment but before the coronavirus pandemic upended the country, that showed her with a narrow 43-42 edge. That poll asked registered voters, not likely voters.

“The number one factor that we find in our poll that predicts support for Collins or Gideon are attitudes about Trump,” said Dan Shea, professor of government at Colby and lead researcher on the poll. “That’s the anvil strapped around Sen. Collins’ back. As his numbers have declined, so have hers.”

The recent Colby poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump, 50 percent to 39 percent among Maine voters, with 7 percent undecided, although the race was closer in the 2nd Congressional District, where Biden held a 45-42 edge. Trump won Maine’s second district and its one electoral college vote four years ago.

In the 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican Dale Crafts, who won a three-way primary this month, 44 percent said they planned to vote for Golden, while 33 percent supported Craft and 17 percent were undecided.

Shea said he was surprised to see an incumbent like Golden only poll at 44 percent and predicted that race to tighten as Crafts gains name recognition.

The polling was conducted by SocialSphere, a public opinion research firm located in Boston whose head, John Della Volpe, is the director of polling at Harvard’s Institute for Politics and at RealClearPolitics. Of the 888 voters surveyed, 31 percent were Democrats, 27 percent Republicans and 41 percent were unenrolled. Of those polled, 300 people were contacted through landlines or mobile phones, while 588 were reached online. The margin of error is 3.9 percentage points.

The 2020 race between Collins and Gideon is expected to be close and contentious. Already, both sides are spending record amounts of money on advertising and that’s likely to continue through the fall.

Collins, 67, was first elected in 1996 and has been reelected three times since, increasing her margin of victory each time.

However, since Trump was elected in 2016, Collins’ popularity in Maine has waned, even more so after her 2018 vote to confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Republicans hold a six-seat advantage in the Senate, but Democrats are hopeful they can regain power and see Maine’s race as critical. Many other Republican senators who face reelection this year also are staring at closer-than-anticipated races.

Gideon, 48, is a four-term lawmaker from Freeport who has been Maine’s Speaker of the House since 2016.

Trump was viewed favorably by just 39 percent of those polled, while 59 percent viewed him unfavorably. The numbers for Maine Gov. Janet Mills were nearly the opposite, with 59 percent viewing her favorably and 35 percent unfavorably.

“With regard to Mills, that’s a really solid number and a validation for the governor that she’s handled the pandemic well,” Shea said. “I think any governor would take that approval rating in 2020.”

