The Miami Marlins are remaining in Philadelphia on Tuesday after their latest round of COVID-19 testing resulted in four more positive tests among players.

That brings the total to 15 players among the 33 who traveled for their season-opening series and 17 members overall of the organization’s traveling party.

However, one of the players who had previously tested positive produced a negative result Tuesday, according to a source. Two consecutive negative tests taken more than 24 hours apart are required to be involved in team activities or use team facilities.

The team will undergo another round of testing Tuesday, with results typically taking between 12 to 24 hours to produce results. The Marlins’ two-game series at Marlins Park against the Baltimore Orioles that was supposed to take place Monday and Tuesday has already been postponed.

Whether they play against the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday will be up to the league.

“If the testing results are acceptable,” commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday, “the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles.”

But doing so would require the Marlins to essentially replace half of their team with prospects and low-level veterans. Miami already made a couple moves on Monday, claiming relief pitcher Josh D. Smith and Justin Shafer from the Cincinnati Reds after placing Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez on the injured list.

Manfred said Monday that the criteria to shut a team down isn’t necessarily the total number of players with COVID-19 on a team but whether the absence of players because of COVID “rendered it completely non-competitive.”

“Whether that was shutting down a part of the season (or) the whole season, that depends on the circumstances,” Manfred said. “Same thing with respect to league wide. If you get to a certain point leaguewide where it does become a health threat, we certainly would shut down at that point.”

According to MLB’s operations manual for the season, players and staff members are not allowed to travel or access club facilities following a positive test until after they have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, show no fever for at least 72 hours, complete an antibody test and are cleared by a team physician as well as the MLB COVID-19 joint committee.

Both Phillies-Yankees games set to take place at Citizens Bank Park on Monday and Tuesday were also postponed as Phillies players underwent extra rounds of precautionary COVID-19 testing. No other games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Related Headlines Fauci says Marlins’ virus outbreak could endanger MLB season

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous