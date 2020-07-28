As a new resident of the city of Portland I was stunned to see the photo of animals on East End Beach, printed on Page A5 of Saturday’s Portland Press Herald with the continuation of the front-page story “Nearly 4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Casco Bay.” In addition to occasional contamination from the nearby sewage treatment plant, there must also be animal waste on the beach and in the water. How unsanitary!

East End Beach is the only public beach in the city. It is within walking distance of many who cannot avail themselves of other places to swim during this hot weather.

Surely pet owners can find other places to exercise their animals during the summer months.

Please join me in urging the City Council to ban pets on East End Beach during the summer.

Barbara P. Hall

Portland

