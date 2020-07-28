Last week, a busload of Women for Trump visited a restaurant in Old Orchard Beach. In a front-page article in Thursday’s Portland Press Herald, Jackie Tierney of Old Orchard Beach was quoted as saying of President Trump, “I just think he’s one of us. He’s worked all his life and hasn’t lived off the taxpayers.”
Think again. President Trump has gone through six bankruptcies (The Washington Post reported Sept. 26, 2016, that Trump claims four bankruptcies since he counts his first three as one). That means he’s been able to wipe away much of his debt when his finances went downhill. This “stable genius” can’t run his own businesses and needs to be bailed out.
And there’s a reason why he doesn’t want anyone to see his tax returns. I personally think he pays so little tax that we, the American public, would be astounded. So he may not live “off the taxpayers,” but he certainly seems to be taking advantage of taxpayers by wiping out debt he has accrued and probably not paying his fair share of taxes like Ms. Tierney and I do.
Joan Nigro
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: July 29-Aug. 5
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Preferred gender pronoun primer
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: 3 big reasons why Biden continues to trump Trump
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Unlike Gideon, Collins thinks for herself
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Keep pets off East End Beach in the summer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.