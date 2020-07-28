Of course Sara Gideon won the Maine Democratic U.S. Senate primary. 1. She wouldn’t debate her opponents until the last minute. 2. Out-of-staters with deep pockets chose to pour money into her coffers.

I think you can safely say she will be totally influenced by Democratic causes versus thinking for herself and what is best for Maine.

On the other hand, agree or disagree with Sen. Susan Collins, she always studies the issues and explains why she votes the way she does.

Isn’t that what you really want from your senator?

Jill Malony

Chebeague Island

