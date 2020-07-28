WILTON — Authorities on Tuesday were still searching Franklin County for a Massachusetts man wanted on charges linked to a murder and an armed robbery in that state.

Derell D. Guy, 34, was last seen fleeing into the woods in Wilton following a traffic stop, police said. Area residents have been asked by authorities to lock their doors and be on the lookout.

The search for Guy began late Monday morning and as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday the suspect had not been located, according to Katharine England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Police Department are continuing the search.

Guy, of Lynn, Massachusetts, has been on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list since July 8. He faces charges of murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez of Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. The shooting happened in Lynn.

Guy goes by the name “Freckles” and has multiple tattoos, including a demon with two skulls on his right shoulder, police said.

Authorities said he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Wilton police around 10:30 a.m. “Guy fled into the woods during the traffic stop and is actively avoiding apprehension,” England said.

He was last seen wearing blue “Bud Lite” shorts, a black T-shirt, and a large brown sun hat.

Police started their search for Guy in the area of U.S. Route 2 and Walker Hill Road in Wilton on Monday. That search had moved toward Dixfield, at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Route 17, by Monday afternoon.

In addition to Wilton police, multiple agencies responded to assist in Monday’s search, including Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Maine State Police Tactical Team and Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team.

According to the Massachusetts Most Wanted posting, Guy is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 175 pounds. His hair is black, eyes are brown and his ethnicity is listed as Black.

He is considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous and has an extensive criminal history in the state of Massachusetts, including convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police have asked residents to lock their doors and windows and are urged not to approach Guy, and asked that leads or possible sightings be phoned in at 207-624-7076 ext. 9, or 911.

