Home Is Where the Heart Is

7 p.m. July 30. Thomas Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Opera on Tap Maine and Thomas Memorial Library invite you to pull up your favorite chair or couch at home for a streaming show called Home Is Where the Heart Is. You’ll enjoy performances from Maine singers who are quarantined in other states all across the country. The evening will include a wide range of tunes, from opera to jazz, Broadway hits and some Disney classics.

