Arrests
A juvenile, 14, on July 20 on a charge of indecent conduct, on Lincoln Street.
Shawn R. Emerton, 34, of Lyman Street, on July 21 on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.
Luke D. Doering, 24, of Portland, on July 23 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault, obstructing a report of a crime and assault on an officer.
Summonses
Mery K. Simons, 30, of Burnham Street, on July 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct, fighting and assault, on Burnham Street.
Kenneth Dubuc, 30, of Saco Street, on July 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.
Melina E. Ferrante, 26, of Falmouth Street, on July 22 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Republicans’ virus aid bill includes millions for military projects that Trump raided for border wall
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: July 20-23
-
Nation & World
Racial justice turns to Navy ships named for Confederate battles, segregationists
-
Nation & World
National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans
-
Sports
Top golfers post low scores in first round of Maine Junior Championship