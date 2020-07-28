Arrests

A juvenile, 14, on July 20 on a charge of indecent conduct, on Lincoln Street.

Shawn R. Emerton, 34, of Lyman Street, on July 21 on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.

Luke D. Doering, 24, of Portland, on July 23 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault, obstructing a report of a crime and assault on an officer.

Summonses

Mery K. Simons, 30, of Burnham Street, on July 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct, fighting and assault, on Burnham Street.

Kenneth Dubuc, 30, of Saco Street, on July 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Melina E. Ferrante, 26, of Falmouth Street, on July 22 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

