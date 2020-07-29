Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 21-27.
Summonses
7/21 at 9:02 p.m. Nancy Meyer, 67, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine fire calls from July 21-27.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 21-27.
