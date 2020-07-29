KENNEBUNKPORT – Property taxpayers will pay the same rate this fiscal year as they did last year.

The board of selectmen on Thursday , July 23, voted to keep the rate at $9.45 per $1,000 of property.

Town Manager Laurie Smith pointed out that during the budget process, selectmen set a goal of reducing the budget to make up for any lost revenue anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She noted the York County tax went up slightly, and there were increases in the Regional School Unit 21 budget.

“Because of the reductions we made and the valuation increase, it keeps a flat rate of $9.45,” said Smith.

“Great job,” said selectmen chairman Allen Daggett.

“That was tough,” said Smith.

“I think we did a very good job,” said selectman Ed Hutchins, who moved that the $9.45 rate be accepted.

The vote was unanimous.

Kennebunkport’s total state valuation base is just over $2 billion, according to figures supplied by Maine Revenue Services. County tax is $1.1 million, the municipal appropriation is $9.5 million, and Kennebunkport’s share of the RSU 21 budget is $11.4 million. Kennebunkport receives about $75,000 in revenue sharing and about $3 million in other revenues, leaving $19 million to be raised by property taxes.

