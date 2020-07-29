Top-seeded Portland swept second-seeded Cony of Augusta in the Maine Summer Sandlot Baseball League best-of-three final to win the championship at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach on July 24.

The makeshift league comprised of high school players was created when the American Legion season was canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Portland won the opener 12-2 in five innings, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the third on RBI hits by Noah Lewis, Caleb McCartney, Liam Cooledge, Chris Cimino and Nate Rogers. Portland’s Brian Riley pitched a complete game after allowing four hits and two runs in the first inning, including RBI hits by Kyle Douin and Riley Geyer.

Cimino, Cooledge, Rogers, Max Brown and Luke Hill had multiple hits, and Chris Naylor and Aaron Goschke combined on the win in the second game, which Portland won 11-1, also in five innings. Naylor pitched four strong innings before Goschke struck out the side in the fifth to clinch it. Kyle Douin and Akira Warren had two hits apiece for Cony (8-4).

