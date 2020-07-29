WINCHENDON, Mass. – Elizabeth T. “Betty” Owen, formerly of Bath and Popham Beach, Maine, passed away in the home of her daughter Peggy on June 18, 2020, following a short illness.

She was the daughter of William A. Hill Sr. and E. Theresa (Foster) Hill.

Betty is survived by her sister, Alma Mae Hill of California, her daughters and their spouses, Ruth and Bill Bendlak, Margaret “Peggy” and Harry Lattrell, Maureen Owen and Michelle Parkinson; as well as nieces, nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Raphael P. Bushey, and her second husband and life partner, Maurice H. Owen; as well as two children, Barbara Owen Sawyer and Richard P. Owen. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Margaret H. S. Hanscom, Dorothy Vomaska, and Deletra Flower, and her brothers, Frank Hill, W. Stanley Hill, Thaxter Hill, William A. Hill Jr., Stephen Hill, and Daniel Hill.

Betty was a descendant of the Mayflower through Constance Hopkins Snow. Betty was well known from her work at Endicott Johnson’s and Lamey Wellahan Shoes, as well as those who attended Corliss Street Baptist Church. She was an accomplished musician who played the piano, guitar, banjo, and accordion and had an excellent singing voice.

Betty loved to play games, especially Scrabble, and was a worthy opponent. Crochet and knitting were also among her many talents. She was born smiling and was loved by all. Betty’s passing is a great loss to all who knew her.

Due to the Covid pandemic, burial will be private. Family intend to hold a celebration of life when circumstances permit us to safely do so.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous