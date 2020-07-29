FALMOUTH – Louisa Coffin Witte of Falmouth, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on July 10, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Loved for her humor and her unfailing ability to put anyone at ease, Lisa was a champion of family and friends whom she supported with generosity, love, and optimism. She was a friend to all who knew her, full of energy and always ready to share a laugh or meet someone new. Her courage was unparalleled.

Born on Aug. 1, 1928 in New York, N.Y. to Dr. George Jarvis Coffin and Louisa Raven Coffin, Lisa was brought up in New York City and East Jewett, N.Y. She attended the Chapin School in New York, St. Mary’s-in-the-Mountains (now The White Mountain School) in Bethlehem, N.H., and Childrens Education Foundation (later part of Adelphi University), the start of a long career in early childhood education and a lifelong devotion to children.

Lisa married Nicholas Hoyt Witte on Aug. 9, 1952 in Tannersville, N.Y. Following their marriage, they lived in New York City before moving to northern Westchester County, N.Y. after the birth of Mary, the first of their five children. Throughout their years in Bedford Hills, Lisa and Nick returned often to the Catskill Mountains and to Little Deer Isle.

Whether walking with an old friend, connecting with a young student, or meeting someone new, Lisa had an amazing way with people. She was open, honest, and ready to share– a winning combination which earned her the trust and love of nearly everyone she met. In a conversation or relationship, Lisa was fully present, making you the center of her attention, enjoying her time with you. She was equally comfortable with all ages and backgrounds, never assuming and always willing to forgive. All of her friends knew Lisa as tirelessly supportive and caring.

Lisa is survived by Nick, her husband of 68 years, the true love of her life. She is also survived by four children; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Lisa’s children are Sarah Witte of Yarmouth, Lizzie McIntire of Yarmouth, Nick Witte of Cumberland, and Ned Witte of Milwaukee, Wis.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to

Coastal Humane

20 Range Road

Brunswick, ME 04011 or

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

784 Hercules Drive, Ste. 110

Colchester, VT 05446

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous