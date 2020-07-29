First in Maine

Recognition

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is a 2020 recipient of the Portland Press Herald’s “Source Maine Sustainability Awards,” which recognize the ways groups and individuals contribute to sustainability in Maine. The coalition works to make Maine a better place to bike and walk through advocacy, education, events and outreach.

Verrill attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen and Jacqueline Rider were recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2020 Guide, aimed at the international private wealth market.

The firm was ranked in “band 1,” the highest ranking a firm can receive.

Giving back

Maine Community Bank President and CEO Jeanne Hulit announced the bank has created a charitable foundation to unite and support the communities they serve, which includes Brunswick, Scarborough and Windham. The foundation’s mission is to help residents meet their basic needs and achieve financial empowerment. In support of this long-term mission, the foundation will concentrate on two goals, one of which is to support those who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

EqualityMaine announced that Central Maine Power is taking a lead role in supporting its mission to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Maine with a $20,000 donation. The donation will be used to enhance youth empowerment programs such as the New Leaders Project, to make safer schools training more accessible to teachers and administrators, and to expand outreach and support efforts to more LGBTQ+ older adults through its SAGE Maine program.

Kennebec Savings Bank has donated $2,500 to each of five local food pantries that will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and given to families in need. The bank also donated $12,500 to Good Shepherd Food Bank; the funds will benefit the food bank’s partners throughout Kennebec County and the greater Freeport area.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Dr. David Kerr and Dr. Heather Keeling, dentists who both practice in Portland, are the new president and president-elect, respectively, of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust welcomed a new slate of board officers to lead its work conserving, restoring and instilling appreciation of the land and water of the Kennebec Estuary. Reeve Wood of Bowdoinham steps into the role of president after serving as vice president. Dixie Stedman of Bath is now the vice president, formally serving as secretary. Steve August of Bath continues to serve as treasurer and Travis Wolfel of Bath is the new secretary.

Portland Water District Board of Trustees elected Louise Douglas as president and William Lunt to serve as vice president. Douglas represents Raymond and Windham. Lunt represents Falmouth and Cumberland on the Board. David Kane was reelected as treasurer and Donna Katsiaficas was reelected as clerk. Carrie Walker was appointed assistant clerk.

Lori Dahlhoff, of Brunswick, who is the director of the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation, has been named to The National Conference for Catechetical Leadership Board of Directors. Based in Washington, D.C., the NCCL strengthens the ministry of catechesis throughout the Catholic dioceses of the United States.

