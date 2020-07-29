Portland music venue Port City Music Hall has permanently closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Live music venues were the first businesses to close at the start of the pandemic, and we’ll be the last to reopen. Port City Music Hall unfortunately cannot survive this crisis without revenue — and no end in sight,” said Lauren Wayne, who books shows for the venue, as well as for the State Theatre and Thompson’s Point in Portland.

The Congress Street venue, with a 550-person capacity, has been open eight years. Wayne listed Maggie Rogers, Ghost of Paul Revere, Lucius and Rustic Overtones among the notable acts it has hosted.

“Sadly, if there isn’t some industry-targeted relief soon we will not be the last venue to close its doors in Maine,” Wayne said.

Congress is considering three bills that directly or indirectly impact concert presenters, some of whom also say an extension and refinement of the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment benefits would provide crucial and timely financial help.

