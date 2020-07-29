WASHINGTON – Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who has frequently walked around the Capitol without wearing a face mask or maintaining social distance from others, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the results.

Gohmert had been scheduled to travel with President Trump aboard Air Force One to Texas on Wednesday but tested positive at the White House and did not join the trip, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

News of Gohmert’s diagnosis was first reported by Politico.

Several other members of Congress also have tested positive or have been presumed to have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, including Reps. H. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y., Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Ben McAdams, D-Utah, Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Tom Rice, R-S.C., as well as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Because of the memorial services for the late congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., the full House has held only one roll call vote, at lunchtime Monday, over the past five days, so many lawmakers would not have been around the Texan in recent days.

Gohmert has typically worn a mask as required during House hearings, including during Tuesday’s nearly six-hour testimony by Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee.

That session was held in a massive auditorium with lawmakers spaced out, and Gohmert appears to have adhered to the committee rules that one must wear a mask at all times unless it is his or her turn to speak.

But he has not always worn one or maintained social distance while walking around the Capitol. As they arrived at Tuesday’s hearing, Gohmert and Barr were walking near each other at one point, according to the Hill. Neither man was wearing a mask.

Barr will be tested Wednesday for the virus because of his proximity to Gohmert at the hearing, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

In a CNN interview in June, Gohmert defended his decision not to wear a mask at all times in the Capitol.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he said.

In May, Gohmert was among about two dozen House Republicans who met with Trump at the White House without wearing masks.

“I do want to advise our media friends before they write stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we didn’t possibly socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests, and that nobody in here had the coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media,” Gohmert said at the time.

“So the only reason we would wear masks is if we were trying to protect ourselves from you in the media. And we’re not scared of you. So that’s why we can be here like this,” he added.

Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In a tweet, his chief of staff, Connie Hair, did not deny that the Texas Republican had tested positive but disputed that he had been walking around the Capitol without a mask.

Hair also appeared to suggest that the mask contributed to Gohmert contracting the coronavirus, even though scientific studies have shown that face coverings help reduce the spread of the droplets that carry the pathogen.

“He was NOT admonished for not wearing a mask because he wore a mask at the hearing, unless he was speaking, and has been wearing one which ensures that you touch things and adjust the mask and whatever you might have touched stays on the mask to infect you,” Hair said of Gohmert.

Several Democrats on Wednesday urged their colleagues to take social distancing and the use of face coverings more seriously in light of the Gohmert news.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., blasted Gohmert and other Republicans who have declined to wear a mask for “showing no personal responsibility or consideration for others.” Hoyer said Gohmert’s positive test should restart consideration for a mandatory testing program for all lawmakers, dozens of whom have been traveling back and forth this summer to states that are considered covid-19 hot spots.

“This is a moment where we ought to discuss it again,” Hoyer told reporters on a conference call, suggesting that he would discuss the matter with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and GOP leaders. In the spring, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Rejected an offer from the Trump administration to get the sort of tests that are now routine at the White House.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., the freshman congresswoman who flipped Northern Virginia’s 10th District in 2018, said that colleagues, including Gohmert, who refuse to wear a mask have been “reckless and selfish.” She said she has instructed her staff to continue working from home until it’s safe to return to the Capitol, especially given that not everyone is doing their part to mitigate the virus.

“They’re not just endangering other members. They’re endangering the staff, they’re endangering the clerks, the custodial folks who work here, the very many contractors here on Capitol Hill,” Wexton said of those too stubborn to don a face mask. “And we know that wearing a mask helps stop the spread. It’s such a minor inconvenience to help save lives – – the fact that they’re not willing to do the right thing is extremely disappointing and frustrating.”

Informed of Gohmert’s positive test, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters that too many Republicans followed Trump into the anti-mask movement solely for political reasons.

“I’m concerned about the irresponsible behavior of many of the Republicans, who have chosen to consistently flout well-established public health guidance, perhaps out of fealty to their boss, Donald Trump, who is the head of the anti-mask movement in America,” Jeffries, a member of the Democratic leadership, said Wednesday at his weekly news conference.

“That’s a concern, and it’s my plea to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle . . . that they stop politicizing public-health guidance and do the right thing,” he added.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky and Meagan Flynn contributed to this report.

