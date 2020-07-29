Arrests

7/10 at 11:24 p.m. Mario R. Villani, 36, of Lewiston, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of aggravated assault and theft by unauthorized use.

7/12 at 6:08 p.m. Catherine Clarke, 29, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/14 at 6:44 p.m. Jacob Gurney, 37, of Norway, was arrested on Stanley Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamines, operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

7/16 at 12:54 a.m. Christopher Lee Regoja, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

7/16 at 10:45 a.m. Shane D. Erskine, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Churchill Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/17 at 1:51 a.m. Tesla Staff, 23, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating conditions of release.

7/17 at 11:19 p.m. Meghan Leavitt, 36, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant and on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/18 at 5:10 p.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

7/19 at 4:17 a.m. Michael Thurber, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

7/21 at 10:44 a.m. Bryan Scott Tardiff, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on charges of failing to comply with sex offender registration and violating conditions of release. At the same time and place, Drewann Beth Gordon, 18, of South Portland, was also arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/23 at 5:58 p.m. Alexander Morales, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) with more than three prior convictions and violating conditions of release.

7/24 at 10:24 a.m. Jade M. Hunter, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

7/24 at 6:47 p.m. Mandi R. Googins, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Eric Young on warrants.

7/24 at 10:56 p.m. Daniel Parsons, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Keswick Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/24 at 11:04 p.m. Ryan Couch, 27, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nicholas D’ascanio on a fugitive from justice charge.

Summonses

7/11 at 7:58 p.m. Kasandra L. Hernandez, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of assault.

7/12 at 2:18 a.m. Jonathan M. Yombe, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/12 at 7:14 p.m. Darian Damiani, 26, of Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating conditions of release.

7/13 at 10:31 p.m. Timothy Coye, 51, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Bramhall Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/15 at 5:15 a.m. Christopher Regoja, 42, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 4:54 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

7/15 at 6:27 p.m. Christopher Bean, 50, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of assault and disorderly conduct (fighting).

7/18 at 1:49 a.m. Kristin Ann Dunphy, 37, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/18 at 4:42 p.m. Christopher Bean, 50, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/18 at 7:40 p.m. Joseph Hatungimana, 51, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a vehicle.

7/20 at 12:30 p.m. Dominic Miller, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of reckless conduct.

7/21 at 2:42 p.m. Sara Salamanca, 19, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/22 at 9:21 a.m. John Fox, 40, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Crockett’s Corner by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and attaching false plates.

7/22 at 8:08 p.m. Evan C. Dahms, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/22 at 8:20 p.m. Ethan C. Bubier, 37, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/22 at 8:20 p.m. A 12-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on an assault charge.

7/22 at 8:21 p.m. A 12-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Colin Kelley Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on an assault charge.

7/24 at 12:55 p.m. Shuceyb A. Hersi, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating without a license.

7/24 at 9:39 p.m. Lisa M. Powers, 54, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

7/21 at 10:31 a.m. False fire alarm on Lincoln Street.

7/21 at 2:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/21 at 2:53 p.m. Public service assistance on Soule Street.

7/21 at 4:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Heron Cove Drive.

7/21 at 4:55 p.m. Unauthorized burning on South Kelsey Street.

7/21 at 5:40 p.m. Public service call on Soule Street.

7/21 at 8:35 p.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

7/21 at 10:01 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Jordan Avenue.

7/22 at 12:04 a.m. Public service call on Third Street.

7/22 at 5:40 a.m. Gas leak on Phibrook Avenue.

7/22 at 10:17 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Cornell Street.

7/22 at 11:38 a.m. False fire alarm on Preble Street.

7/22 at 7:12 p.m. False fire alarm on Cornell Street.

7/22 at 11:46 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Barberry Creek Road.

7/23 at 12:26 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Main Street.

7/23 at 3:18 p.m. Animal rescue on Devereaux Circle.

7/23 at 3:20 p.m. Hazmat spill call on Hunnewell Road.

7/23 at 9:27 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

7/24 at 5:40 a.m. Water problem on Maine Mall Road.

7/24 at 6:56 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/24 at 7:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

7/24 at 2:31 p.m. Cover assignment on Union Street.

7/24 at 2:34 p.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

7/24 at 5:14 p.m. False fire alarm on South Kelsey Street.

7/24 at 6:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Buttonwood Street.

7/24 at 11:04 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Westbrook Street.

7/25 at 1:54 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/26 at 4 a.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

7/26 at 4:04 a.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/26 at 4:11 a.m. Person in distress on Preble Street.

7/26 at 4:12 a.m. False fire alarm on E Street.

7/26 at 5:11 a.m. Person in distress on Preble Street.

7/26 at 5:37 a.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

7/26 at 6:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

7/26 at 6:57 a.m. False fire alarm on South Kelsey Street.

7/26 at 8:49 a.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road.

7/26 at 10:04 a.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/26 at 5:44 p.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

7/26 at 7 p.m. Building fire on Hill Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from July 21-27.

