Cape Elizabeth
Check capeelizabeth.com for information on remote access. Calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html.
Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 8/5 7 p.m. Town Council Ordinance Committee
Thur. 8/6 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/3 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Fri. 8/7 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 8/3 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 8/4 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Tues. 8/4 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/5 6 p.m. Board of Education
Wed. 8/5 7:30 p.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
Thur. 8/6 4 p.m. Middle School Building Committee
Thur. 8/6 4 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee
-
-
-
-
-
