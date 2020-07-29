Cape Elizabeth

Check capeelizabeth.com for information on remote access. Calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html.

Tues.  8/4  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  8/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Ordinance Committee

Thur.  8/6  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/3  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Fri.  8/7  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  8/3  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  8/4  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Tues.  8/4  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/5  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Wed.  8/5  7:30 p.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Thur.  8/6  4 p.m.  Middle School Building Committee

Thur.  8/6  4 p.m.  Open Space Implementation Committee

