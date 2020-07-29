ROAD RACING

Race officials and Cape Elizabeth police have a message for those thinking of running the Beach to Beacon course on Saturday: Please don’t do it.

The 23rd annual TD Beach to Beacon was scheduled for Saturday before it was canceled in May in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have recently discovered that a large number of people plan on running the Beach to Beacon route on their own this Saturday, August 1st,” Cape Elizabeth police posted on its Facebook page. “We respectfully ask that people refrain from doing this due to several safety concerns.”

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley will earn an average of more than $7.5 million a year under a contract extension through the 2025 season.

• Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program – if the season is played.

HOCKEY

NHL: The National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks said they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago’s United Center for games or events.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

The Blackhawks plan to further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They’re also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.

The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. The moniker was chosen in 1926 for the World War I military Blackhawk Division, which was named after Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement in early July. “We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups.”

