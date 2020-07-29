Arrests

7/20 at 4:13 p.m. Danielle Chase, 31, of Katie Lane, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Katie Lane and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

7/24 at 11:37 p.m. Karen Coulombe, 49, of Wilson Street, Auburn, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/26 at 7:05 p.m. Michael Belanger, 53, of Foreside Road, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Foreside Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/21 at 4:57 p.m. Alexander Graham, 23, of David Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/21 at 9:41 p.m. Lisa Gowell, 40, of North Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Summer Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/22 at 8:06 a.m. Alexis Ciciotte, 26, of Tedford Road, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/22 at 5:26 p.m. Rick Bradstreet, 54, of White House Crossing Road, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on White House Crossing Road on a charge of driving to endanger. At 9:49 p.m. that day Bradstreet was summonsed on charges of violation of a protection order, harassment and disorderly conduct.

7/23 at 3:10 p.m. Joshua Turner, 18, of Lewiston Road, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Lewiston Road on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime.

Fire calls

7/21 at 4:12 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

7/23 at 8:46 a.m. Report of odor on Pleasant Point Road.

7/25 at 1:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from July 20-27.

