Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday that guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton won’t play Friday against the Boston Celtics after both players arrived late to Florida because they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Budenholzer hasn’t announced a timeline for when either player could appear in a game. He says getting them at least a couple of five-on-five practice sessions and some three-on-three work will be important for their conditioning and developing a rhythm.

Budenholzer says it’s a big hurdle to overcome when everybody else has already put in 10 to 14 days of work.

Neither player had been part of the Bucks’ original traveling party to Disney World because both had tested positive, though both players have said they were asymptomatic.

Bledsoe arrived in Florida last Wednesday and practiced with his teammates Friday. Connaughton arrived on Saturday.

