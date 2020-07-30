EASTPORT — A cruise ship that tied up in Eastport, Maine, during the pandemic is ready to set sail.
The Oceania Riviera will depart this weekend for Europe.
The 785-foot ship arrived in Eastport on June 14 with no passengers and has been waiting for the green light for cruise ships to resume operations.
Oceania Cruises, which owns and operates Riviera, declined to comment on why the ship is moving. But a local official told the Bangor Daily News that the ship is sailing to Europe so it can switch out the crew members who live on the ship and maintain the vessel.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in ships at sea.
The Riviera was big enough to hold Eastport’s entire population of 1,300, and it dominated the community’s harbor.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies of COVID-19 complications
-
Nation & World
Michael Flynn case to be reheard by full federal appeals court in D.C.
-
Life & Culture
Press Play: Listen to ‘After I’ve Gone,’ by Emma Ivy
-
Scarborough Leader
Goodwill NNE Ramps up recruitment for AmeriCorps
-
Nation & World
John Lewis, in essay published on day of his funeral, urges others to continue making ‘good trouble’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.