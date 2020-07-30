LEWISTON — Goodwill Northern New England is actively recruiting over 50 national service members to serve in yearlong AmeriCorps programs in the cities and rural towns of Maine.

AmeriCorps members are being called to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic: assisting with remote learning in high-needs schools, delivering provisions to those facing food insecurity, mobilizing volunteers to serve their communities, and more. In a time when the pandemic and a tumultuous economy have introduced joblessness and uncertainty into the lives of many, AmeriCorps programs are expanding, offering paid opportunities for individuals to gain work experience and lend a helping hand to neighbors, introducing stability for both those serving and the recipients of service.

Service does not only aid the community: a term of AmeriCorps also offers an excellent professional development opportunity and can even be a defining period for the member. Avery, a member at Lewiston Housing Authority, recently said, “My experience has had a profound impact on me. I aspire to be able to connect with anyone, from any background, and I have had a unique opportunity to do just that at Hillview.”

Goodwill is recruiting members for two service programs in Maine. The Goodwill VISTA Partnership places service members statewide, from Dover-Foxcroft to York and Bangor to Lewiston, at organizations where they work to build capacity through behind-the-scenes work such as volunteer management, outreach, and program development, all with the goal of alleviating poverty. The Multilingual Leadership Corps hosts members who serve English Language Learners in schools and nonprofits through mentoring activities that attend to both the youth’s academic achievement and social-emotional wellbeing.

The AmeriCorps members will become a part of Goodwill’s 2020-2021 cohort, a group of members who will gather for trainings, networking opportunities, and retreats. In addition to this invaluable benefit, members serving in a full-time capacity receive a bi-weekly living stipend (ranging from $513-$613, depending on the location of service); $6,195 in scholarship funds; qualified student loan forbearance and interest repayment; health benefits; and childcare reimbursement if income eligible.

Goodwill is also recruiting host site organizations for AmeriCorps members. Any nonprofit, municipality, or school district that could use the help of a service member and has the capacity to support a developing professional is encouraged to inquire.

Interested host sites and members can go to bit.ly/GoodwillAmeriCorps2020 to submit their interest or visit goodwillnne.org/americorps to learn more.

Goodwill AmeriCorps is housed by the social services agency Goodwill Northern New England. Goodwill runs five national service programs across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont with over 75 members serving their communities. To learn more, contact Steve Niles at [email protected] or (207) 370-3918.

