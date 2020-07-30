Arrests
George R. Butts, 18, Windham, on June 11 on charges of failure to stop for officer, speeding 30-35 mph, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Fort Hill Road.
Kevin P. Corbett, 34, Saco, on June 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street. Joseph D. Dubail, 22, Portland, on June 13 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.
Damien M. Morris, 43, Buxton, on June 13 on a charge of violation of protective order, in Buxton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: July 30
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: July 30
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters, July 30
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: People, not pets, leave litter on beaches
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Falmouth residents deserve recognition for heart project