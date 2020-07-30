In response to the article written in The Forecaster on July 2 (“Local group conducts heartfelt fundraiser for Falmouth Food Pantry”), we were saddened to see that some key members in the project were omitted. Longtime Falmouth residents Kathryn and Tim Tolford have both worked tirelessly in conjunction with us to make this project come to fruition. Tim is a retired optometrist, avid sailor and woodworker. Through his and Kathryn’s connections in the community they raised the majority of the funds for the Heart Project. Tim has created some incredible and unique designs that can be seen all around town. We are so appreciative of the support of the community and it is such a visual representation of a community coming together and promoting positivity. Thank you!

Nicky Frautten and Amy Meader

Falmouth

