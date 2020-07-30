Re: “Letter to the editor: Keep pets off East End Beach in the summer” (July 28):

I am a dog owner and do pick up after my pup. He enjoys the beach on off hours so the humans have their time.

I see more trash left on that beach by humans: cigarette butts, food wrappers, broken toys or containers. It seems some of the issues are also human laziness – that humans just do not care to carry out their trash, which is not biodegradable.

That beach is near a waste system that spills from time to time. It’s not a beach like others, so it should be shared by all, humans and dogs.

Bambi Saint Pierre

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: