Re: “Letter to the editor: Keep pets off East End Beach in the summer” (July 28):

I am a dog owner and do pick up after my pup. He enjoys the beach on off hours so the humans have their time.

I see more trash left on that beach by humans: cigarette butts, food wrappers, broken toys or containers. It seems some of the issues are also human laziness – that humans just do not care to carry out their trash, which is not biodegradable.

That beach is near a waste system that spills from time to time. It’s not a beach like others, so it should be shared by all, humans and dogs.

Bambi Saint Pierre

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles