Re: “Letter to the editor: Keep pets off East End Beach in the summer” (July 28):
I am a dog owner and do pick up after my pup. He enjoys the beach on off hours so the humans have their time.
I see more trash left on that beach by humans: cigarette butts, food wrappers, broken toys or containers. It seems some of the issues are also human laziness – that humans just do not care to carry out their trash, which is not biodegradable.
That beach is near a waste system that spills from time to time. It’s not a beach like others, so it should be shared by all, humans and dogs.
Bambi Saint Pierre
Portland
