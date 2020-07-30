In response to Barbara P. Hall’s July 28 letter (“Keep pets off East End Beach in the summer”):
How mean-spirited she is! Pets are allowed only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. in the summer at the East End Beach (and many others).
Dogs are not the ones who leave candy wrappers, food remains, plastic bottles, diapers and such, and all the dog owners I see pick up after their pets!
Rose Marie Zurkan
South Portland
