In 1953, Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower added the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare to his Cabinet. In 1970, Republican President Richard M. Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency. These signal bipartisan achievements of 20th-century American democracy reinforced this country’s bedrock principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In the 21st century, however, Americans of all political perspectives seem to agree that these principles are mortally threatened. Reasoned debate has devolved into physical violence before our eyes. As the clamor of voices rises more dissonantly, the threat becomes more immediate. Action is required. Now.

These parlous times will only end when our leaders act to end them. We must demand that those we elect in November pledge to reaffirm our founding principles by reanimating the farsighted actions that gave them life.

Simply stated, the departments of Health and Human Services, Education and Housing and Urban Development, as well as the EPA, must be reconstituted as the highest priority of the next administration. Health, freedom and equal opportunity are human rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, to be perpetuated under oath by our duly elected representatives in both houses of Congress.

For the sake of our children’s health, their education and their welfare, please demand that all candidates for elective office this November – Republican and Democratic alike – pledge support for these essential federal agencies.

John C. O’Brien

Waterford

