AUBURN — Police arrested a Lewiston man Thursday morning in connection with the Wednesday night killing of a Massachusetts man at a McDonald’s parking lot.

Trai M. Larue, 22, was charged with the murder of Roger I. Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts in the restaurant’s parking lot at 138 Center St., according to a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

Cornell’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy Thursday.

Lewiston police assisted in the investigation and located Larue Thursday morning,

According to Katy England, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public safety, the Major Crimes South unit was called to Auburn to assist Auburn police in the investigation after a man died following an altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The call, which came in about 8:37 p.m., reported a man in his early twenties was injured there. The man was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he later died from his injuries.

According to England, before police arrived multiple people had fled the scene in a vehicle.

State Police and Auburn Police detectives are conducting interviews to get more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

