Julie Ann Dimperio Holowach 1956 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Julie Ann Holowach 63, died Monday July 27, 2020 in Harpswell. Julie was born Nov. 20, 1956 in the Bronx, N.Y. to Frank and Shirley (King) Dimperio. She grew up in the Bronx, graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She was married to Aleck M. Holowach in Ardsley, N.Y. on Nov. 26, 1994. Julie and Al lived in Naples, Fla. during the winter months and Harpswell in the summer. She loved all things botanical, daily tending to her gardens in Maine and volunteering at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, and the Naples Botanical Gardens in Naples, Fla. She was President of Kipling Bags and served on the board of directors for Sea Bags of Portland. Julie enjoyed running, twice running the New York City Marathon, she also ran in the New York City half marathon, the Cape Cod half marathon and participated in the South Beach Nautica Triathlon. She enjoyed golfing with family and friends, travelling, and organized a wine and golf group in Maine. She was a member of the Orr’s and Bailey Island Yacht Club and volunteered cooking meals at Harpswell Aging Home. She is survived by her husband, Aleck M. Holowach of Naples, Fla. and Harpswell; and her children, Dean Holowach, Alexandra Holowach, Brian and Jill (wife) Holowach, Scott and Monique (wife) Holowach, Andrew and Terri (wife) Holowach; as well as grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Dimperio) and Frank Durso. Friends and relatives may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. With respect to the COVID19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be private. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens 132 Botanical Gardens Dr. Boothbay, ME 04537 or: Naples Botanical Garden 4820 Bayshore Dr. Naples, FL 34112

